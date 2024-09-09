Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue response to SR-7 rollover

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was trapped after a vehicle rollover in Hurricane Monday morning, but was able to get himself out.

“This morning, crews responded to a single vehicle rollover on SR-7,” says a statement released by Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

“There was one occupant in the vehicle who was wearing his seatbelt, and was able to self-extricate. The patient was treated and released on scene.”

Agencies responding also included the Hurricane City Police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Utah Highway Patrol.

Hurricane Valley also released photos of the pre-dawn incident, shown below.