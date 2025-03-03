Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, Utah DPS helicopter crews rescue injured hiker from The Narrows in Zion NP

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, March 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crews and a helicopter crew from Utah Department of Public Safety responded Sunday morning to an area of Zion National Park’s The Narrows to help an injured hiker.

Crews were alerted just before 9:30 a.m. and went to an area about 1.5 miles upstream.

“On arrival, the patient had already begun receiving care from other hikers who were health care providers,” the Hurricane Valley F&R news release says.

“While stable, the individual was unable to walk out.

“Utah DPS Star 9 was dispatched to airlift the patient from the canyon.

“The individual was then transferred to M43 at a designated landing zone and subsequently transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.”