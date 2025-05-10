Hurricane Valley Fire assists with Zion National Park rescue

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue photo.

ZION NATIONAL PARK, May 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crew responded to Zion National Park this week after a call after a hiker fell.

The crew “responded to the Watchman helispot within Zion National Park at the request of park rangers,” a Hurricane Valley news release says.

“The response was in support of a patient who had sustained serious injuries from a fall.

“Upon arrival, crews received the patient from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter team and provided transport to St. George Regional Hospital for further treatment.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here