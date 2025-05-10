Hurricane Valley Fire assists with Zion National Park rescue

ZION NATIONAL PARK, May 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crew responded to Zion National Park this week after a call after a hiker fell.

The crew “responded to the Watchman helispot within Zion National Park at the request of park rangers,” a Hurricane Valley news release says.

“The response was in support of a patient who had sustained serious injuries from a fall.

“Upon arrival, crews received the patient from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter team and provided transport to St. George Regional Hospital for further treatment.”