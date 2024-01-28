Hurricane Valley rescue crews find vehicle wheels up on SR-59

HURRICANE, Utah, Jan. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue responded to an accident Saturday, and found a car resting on its roof.

“Shortly after 2 p.m., crews were dispatched to a vehicle accident involving one vehicle,” the agency’s social media post says. “The incident occurred on S.R. 59 at mile marker 20.

“There were two occupants inside the vehicle, both were assessed by our medical crew, but did not want to be transported to the hospital.”

Hurricane City police also responded.