Hyrum man jailed for violating protective order, possession of drugs

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, April 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old Hyrum man was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday after a call of a domestic assault in Logan.

Joshua Eric Johns, 31, ultimately was booked on suspicion of:

Violation of a protective order, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule l/ll/analog, a third-degree felony

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Logan Police Department says he arrived at the scene after “two different complainants reported hearing a woman screaming for help in the area. The second complainant reported she observed a male who was later identified as Joshua Johns violently grabbed the victim by the throat and pushed her into a vehicle. The second complainant reported she observed the vehicle leaving the area and hearing the victim screaming, ‘Stop.'”

The second complainant said the victim was staying with her, and at about 3 p.m. that day, “she observed Joshua entering the house and entering the victim’s room. She stated she was able to hear Joshua and the victim arguing and banging on the walls inside the room.”

Johns then left the resident, but returned at about 9 p.m., the witness said.

“The victim met Joshua outside, and they began to scream at each other,” the probable cause statement says. “The second complainant stated the victim attempted to enter the residence to avoid further confrontation, and Joshua followed her. The victim

attempted to close the door, and Joshua grabbed her from behind and dragged her outside.

“Joshua then pushed the victim into the vehicle and left the area. The second complainant said she was able to hear the victim screaming and asking Joshua to stop.”

Another officer was able to locate the vehicle, “and due to the nature of this call, a high risk stop was initiated,” the statement says. “The victim and Joshua were safely taken into custody, and they were both transported to the Logan City Police Department.”

The victim told police she and Johns had been a verbal dispute earlier, “However, she stated it was all a game and Joshua was tickling her instead of grabbing her. The victim denied the dispute was physical and she stated she would not want to pursue charges the victim didn’t allow me to photographed a minor superficial bruise she had above her right eye.”

The officer located a protective order in place between the victim and Johns.

“The victim stated she thought the protective order was taken down last year, and she was not aware of the current protective order,” the statement says.

After being read his Miranda Rights, John denied being at the residence at 3 p.m. and getting out of his vehicle during his 9 p.m. visit.

The vehicle was later searched, and it was learned it’s registration had been cancelled. The vehicle was impounded, and a red straw containing a white substance was found inside.

“I interview Joshua about the straw and the white substance, and he stated he didn’t know anything about it,” the probable cause statement says.

A search warrant was granted for John’s urine, which was tested and found positive for methamphetamine.

Johns also denied knowing about the protective order in place.

Johns was booked into jail with charges enhanced due to his criminal past, the statement says. He is being held without bail.