Hyrum man pleads guilty to crimes against minor

LOGAN, Utah, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Hyrum man has pleaded guilty to exploitation and enticing of a minor and voyeurism involving the same victim.

Zachary T. Oakden, 26, accepted a plea dead in the case. He was originally charged with:

10 counts of exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

That was later reduced to seven charges, but Oakden added another charge in February, when officials say he contacted the minor by text message and attempted to engage in sexual activity. As a result, he was charged with:

Enticing a minor, a third-degree felony

As part of his deal, Oakden pleaded guilty on Wednesday to:

Sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Enticing a minor by Internet or text, a third-degree felony

Voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.

In December 2020, Oakden was charged after after an initial investigation of a Google account with child pornography was linked to the suspect.

A video showed Oakden hiding a camera inside a bathroom. Investigators found he had filmed the juvenile victim undressing and taking a shower.

Oakden’s sentencing date has been set for June 15. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.