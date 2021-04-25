I-15 closed at 9000 South after explosive trailer fire

SANDY, UTAH (Gephardt Daily Staff) – Southbound Interstate-15 remained closed at 9000 South in Sandy early morning after first responders battled massive flames and heavy smoke when the trailer of semi caught fire.

While investigators have yet to say what the truck was hauling, there are reports of explosions and Gephardt Daily’s staff at the scene said it appeared that the back part of the trailer had been blown off.

It also appeared that the truck itself had been disconnected from the trailer and moved to a safe distance before it could be burned.

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.



