I-15 closed at 9000 South after explosive trailer fire

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
I-15 Semi Truck Fire
A detached semi truck trailer burns on the 9000 South on-ramp on I-15 early Sunday morning. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

SANDY, UTAH (Gephardt Daily Staff) –  Southbound Interstate-15 remained closed at 9000 South in Sandy early morning after first responders battled massive flames and heavy smoke when the trailer of semi caught fire.

While investigators have yet to say what the truck was hauling, there are reports of explosions and Gephardt Daily’s staff at the scene said it appeared that the back part of the trailer had been blown off.

It also appeared that the truck itself had been disconnected from the trailer and moved to a safe distance before it could be burned.

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

 

