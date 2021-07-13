I-15 closed in both directions due to wildfire near Virgin River Gorge

VIRGIN RIVER GORGE, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 15 is closed in both directions near the Virgin River Gorge due to a wildfire about two miles south of the Utah -Arizona border.

The Lime Fire has grown from 25 to 400 acres since it was first reported Monday about 8:20 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the decision to close the highway between mile markers 18 to 27 about 9:40 p.m.

There is no current estimate on when the highway may reopen.

“Motorists are advised to use Old Highway 91 as an alternate route around the closure and to expect significant delays in the surrounding areas,” according to a statement by the Utah Department of Transportation.

