Families’ belongings burn in semi-truck crash on I-15 near Brigham City, 1 person hospitalized

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, May 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A traffic accident Friday night involving a car and a moving company’s semi sent one person to the hospital and burned the belongings of two separate families.

At about 10 p.m., a moving company semi headed south on Interstate 15 at the State Route 13 interchange, collided with the car, according to a statement released by the Brigham City Fire Department.

“The impact caused the semi to roll and catch on fire,” the department statement says. “One patient was transported by ambulance to Brigham Community Hospital.

“The fire involved not only the contents of the semi but the fuel and oil that was spilled during the crash. Gaining access to the burning contents of the semi trailer was difficult and crews had to cut into the trailer in various places. Fire crews also had to extinguish grass fires caused by the burning fluids flowing down the overpass.”

Due to the size of the incident, which closed southbound I-15 for several hours, additional resources from Corinne Fire were requested, and responding firefighters assisted during the entire incident.

“We want to thank our partner agencies as without their assistance we couldn’t have managed the scene,” the Brigham City Fire statement says. “Our thanks to Corinne Fire, Willard Fire, UHP, Brigham Police, Mantua Police, Perry City Police, Box Elder County Sheriffs Office, UDOT, and Box Elder Communications.”