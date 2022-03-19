I-15 driver fatally injured by flying road debris

RIVERDALE, Utah, March 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol investigators are seeking answers to what appears to be a freakishly random highway fatality.

On Friday a Hyundai passenger car was northbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 339, just north of Riverdale Road.

At about 3:10 p.m. debris from the southbound lanes of the freeway flew over the median and struck the Hyundai.

The debris, believed to be a brake assembly, according to a Utah Highway Patrol press release, went through the windshield and struck the driver.

The driver suffered fatal injuries as a result.

No other information was immediately available. The UHP is asking that anyone with any information on the incident including where the debris would have come from to please call (801) 393-1136.