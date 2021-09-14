I-15 near Beaver closed due to ‘active gunman’ incident, UHP says

BEAVER, Utah, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol says Interstate 15 is closed north of Beaver due to an active shooter situation Monday evening.

“Active gunman incident on I-15 with the suspect still at large,” says a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol. “I-15 is closed northbound at Beaver. I-15 southbound is closed at I-70.”

Initial reports indicate SWAT teams and multiple K-9 units have been deployed in a ground search and that helicopter search teams have been called in as well.

Nearby medical facilities have been put on standby as have Life Flight helicopter crews.

The incident started near mile marker 122 about 7 p.m.

An update from UHP at 8:20 p.m. says: “Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle and it fled. After a pursuit, the driver of the vehicle fled on foot. Shots were fired at pursuing officers but no injuries have been reported. One suspect is still outstanding. Updates will be provided as information is available.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this unfolding situation as information is provided.