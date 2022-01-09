I-15 northbound closed near Woods Cross Sunday morning

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Jan. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Woods Cross were closed early Sunday morning due an undisclosed incident about 6:45 a.m. possibly involving a pedestrian

A UDOT Twitter post indicates the incident happened at milepost 316 near 1500 South in Woods Cross.

I-15 is closed at 2600 South.

Drivers are being told to expect delays and follow the detour until the scene is cleared. That’s expected to happen around 9:30 Sunday morning.

Gephardt Daily is working to get more details on the accident and will update this breaking news story.