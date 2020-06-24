I-15 to close for 3 nights in Layton this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for overnight closures of Interstate 15 in Layton this weekend.

The freeway will be closed in both directions between Layton Parkway and Antelope Drive each night this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 26-28, while crews demolish portions of the Gentile Street bridge, said a news release from UDOT.

I-15 is scheduled to be closed during the following times:

Friday, June 26, at 10 p.m. to Saturday, June 27, at 8 a.m.

Saturday, June 27, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, June 28, at 9 a.m.

Sunday, June 28, at 9 p.m. to Monday, June 29, at 5 a.m.

During these closures, all traffic will be detoured off the freeway and onto Main Street, then back to I-15. Drivers should plan for minor delays and allow extra time to travel the detour route.

The Gentile Street bridge is being widened, and the driving surface is being replaced, as part of UDOT’s I-15 Express Lanes project, the news release said. Crews are working to widen I-15 and extend the Express Lanes in both directions from Layton to Riverdale. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2021.

For the latest information on traffic restrictions and highway construction statewide, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.