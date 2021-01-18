I-15 traffic snarled after WVC police vehicle rear-ended near 8000 South

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City patrol vehicle was rear-ended on northbound Interstate 15 Monday afternoon while an officer was assisting with a previous crash.

The initial crash occurred at mile post 297 at 8000 South a little before 2 p.m. Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Colton Freckleton told Gephardt Daily.

“There was an initial crash with a small sedan in the HOV lane,” Freckleton said. “For an unknown reason the vehicle came to a slow-down or stop in that lane, due to probably heavy traffic, and a heavy construction truck rear-ended that vehicle.”

The driver of the sedan had to be extracted from the vehicle, Freckleton added, but sustained only minor injuries.

Due to the crash a West Valley City police officer arrived to assist and his vehicle was rear-ended. He was not injured and his vehicle had only light damage.

A tweet from UDOT at 2:20 p.m. said: “Driver Alert: There is a crash on NB I-15 at 8000 South (MP 297) blocking multiple lanes. Drivers should avoid the area and expect major delays.”