Driver fatally injured after being ejected in rollover crash on I-215 off-ramp to California Avenue

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died after she was ejected from her vehicle after she lost control while exiting I-215 here Friday evening.

The single vehicle rollover occurred about 6:29 p.m. on the northbound I-215 off-ramp to California Avenue, according to a Utah Highway Patrol press release. “When troopers arrived, they found the female driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was unconscious and unresponsive.

“First responders attempted life-saving measures which were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The off-ramp will remain closed until approximately 10 p.m. while Troopers investigate the crash.”

“Excessive speed may have been a factor,” UHP spokesman Trooper Mike Mike Alexander told Gephardt Daily, “which will be part of the investigation. A witness said it appeared she tried to take the exit too late.”

No other vehicles were involved.

The name of the deceased was not released pending notification of family.