I-80 body site still actively under investigation near Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators were still on the scene Wednesday night of a dead body found seven hours earlier by the side of the road off Interstate 80.

State troopers were dispatched at 1:39 p.m. to the body found off the westbound side of I-80 near mile marker 93 several feet off the roadway in some sagebrush, according to a Wednesday afternoon post online by the Utah Highway Patrol.

The I-80 lane near the body was closed for the pending investigation.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday the lane is still closed and investigators are still working the scene, UHP spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

The site is 6-7 miles from Grantsville and just east of the Bonneville Salt Flats, a well-known speed trial and testing ground for racing vehicles.

Roden said no preliminary information of the condition or identity of the body is yet being released. The Utah State Medical Examiner’s office has been summoned, which he called routine in an unattended death in such circumstances.

The UHP’s State Bureau of Investigation is handling the probe.