I-80 closed in eastern Salt Lake County for moose tranquilization, transport

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has closed Interstate 80 at mile marker 133, in Parleys Canyon, so two moose in the area can be tranquilized and transported from the high-traffic area.

“State troopers are closing I-80 down in both directions of Parleys Canyon,” says a UHP tweet issued at 1:55 p.m. Sunday.

“There are two moose loose and as soon as we can and have them tranquilized and transported out of the area the canyon will re-open permanently. Please use caution as you approach our emergency vehicles.”

The Utah Department of Transportation traffic website estimated the road might be opened by 3 p.m.

According to WildAwareUtah.org, adult moose in Utah typically weight 800 to 1,200 pounds. Bulls stand about 6 feet tall at the shoulder, and can run as fast as 35 miles per hour, the site says.