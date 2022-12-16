I-80 crash causes spill after pickup hits fuel truck Thursday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene after a pickup truck swerved off Interstate-80 Thursday evening and hit a fuel truck in a construction zone on the east bench.

The crash came at about 6:30 p.m. at 2300 East when the westbound Chevy pickup for reasons now under investigation left I-80, striking a fuel truck parked in the construction zone for the ongoing work on I-80 in the area, said Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman.

The pick-up driver fled the scene, Roden said, but was found by a stream at a golf course just north of the crash site with moderate to serious injuries.

Hazmat crews were on scene for the fuel spill resulting, with clean-up expected to continue possibly past 9 p.m., the sergeant said. The spill apparently did not make it onto the roadway and no traffic closures have resulted.

The pick-up driver was being treated on-scene, but may be transported to a hospital. Damage to both vehicles was substantial with the pickup moving at freeway speeds for the crash.