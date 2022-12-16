Update: UHP responds to I-80 crash after pickup hits road paver in construction zone

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene of a traffic accident Thursday night, after a pickup truck traveling on Interstate-80 hit a road paver in a construction zone.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on I-80 near 2300 East when the westbound Chevy pickup for reasons now under investigation hit the paving vehicle, said Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman.

The pick-up driver fled the scene, Roden said, but was found by a stream at a golf course just north of the crash site with moderate to serious injuries. He was treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital, Roden said.

Damage to both vehicles were totaled in the crash as the pickup moving at freeway speeds at the time of the collision.

The UHP clarified an earlier report which indicated hazmat crews were called to the scene to deal with a damaged and leaking fuel truck.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.