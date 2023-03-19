I-80 to close Sunday in Parleys Canyon while wildlife officials relocate elk herd

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 80 and nearby roads will be closed at several locations Sunday in Parleys Canyon while state wildlife officials relocate between 80 and 120 elk that have taken up residence in Salt Lake City.

The following roads and sections of I-80 are scheduled to close at 10 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol:

Westbound I-80 at East Canyon

Westbound I-80 on-ramp at East Canyon

Eastbound I-80 at approximately 2600 East

Foothill Boulevard northbound off-ramp

Eastbound I-80 from eastbound I-215

Southbound lanes on Parleys Way near I-80

Southbound lanes on Foothill Boulevard near I-80

The closure times will depend on the herd and its movements, according to UHP.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency order earlier this month temporarily requiring dogs to be on leash at Parley’s Historic Nature Park while an elk herd winters there.

Above-average snowfall in Salt Lake City and surrounding foothills have caused wildlife, including large herds of elk, to migrate into urban areas, city officials said.

