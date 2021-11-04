I-80 westbound at 7200 West shut down after fatal motorcycle crash

Gephardt Daily Staff
Photo: Gephardt Daily

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 80 westbound at 7200 West is closed Wednesday afternoon after a fatal motorcycle crash.

“Troopers are on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash at mile post 104 on I-80 westbound,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol. “Please use caution and an alternate route if you are in the area.”

No other details were immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.

