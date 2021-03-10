I-80 westbound closed at 1300 East early Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers headed west on I-80 should be prepared for a detour early Wednesday morning.

According to UDOT, “Westbound I-80 is currently closed at milepost 126, 1300 East in Sugar House.

“The Northbound 1300 East ramp to Westbound I-80 is also closed.

“Motorists are being diverted off exit 126 to 1300 East where they can make a left turn and rejoin westbound I-80.

“There is currently no estimate on when lanes will reopen.”

UDOT had hoped to reopen the westbound stretch of I-80 by the start of the morning rush hour.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.