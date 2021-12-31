I-84 closed in both directions at Utah-Idaho state line

UTAH/IDAHO, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 84 is closed in both directions at the Utah-Idaho state line Friday afternoon.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation said the road is closed at mile post 0 in Box Elder County.

A tweet from the Idaho Transportation Department said the closure is due to drifting snow and reduced visibility.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen; drivers are being urged to find alternate routes.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.