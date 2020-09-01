ICE arrests 122 individuals in Utah, neighboring states

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Tuesday the results of recent enforcement actions targeting individuals who have allgedly been arrested for, or have pending charges or convictions, for crimes involving victims in Utah, Nevada, Idaho and Montana.

During the enforcement action, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers arrested 122 at-large individuals allegedly living illegally in the U.S., or who were deemed removable from the U.S. due to their criminal histories, according to a news release. About 85 percent of those arrested by ICE on immigration charges also had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, the press release claimed.

“The aliens targeted during this operation preyed on women, children and men in our communities, committing serious crimes and, at times, repeatedly harming their victims,” said Bryan Wilcox, acting field office director for ERO Salt Lake City. “By focusing our efforts on abusers, we can prevent future victimization from occurring.”

Examples of recent arrests under the new initiative include:

28-year-old citizen of Mexico, arrested in Salt Lake City, because of convictions for sex abuse of a child with a 15-year prison sentence. He has a previous conviction for spousal battery.

33-year-old citizen of Honduras in Salt Lake City, with convictions for distributing a controlled substance and reentry of removed alien.

41-year-old a citizen of Guatemala arrested by ERO Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and aggravated assault — domestic violence and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

37-year-old citizen of Laos, found in Ogden with a conviction for entice solicit seduce or lure a minor by internet or text and dealing in harmful material to a minor.

According to the ICE press release, victims of crime committed by individuals with a nexus to immigration are encouraged to contact ICE’s VOICE office if they need assistance. The VOICE office affords victims and their loved ones a single point of contact to obtain information regarding individuals in ICE custody, including the ability to get automated custody status information, releasable case history about the perpetrator, or having an ICE representative explain the immigration enforcement and removal process. The toll-free VOICE Hotline number is 1-855-48-VOICE.