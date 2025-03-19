ICE calls out illegal alien arrested in Sandy for impersonating ICE agent

SANDY, Utah, March 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement agents have called out a Honduran national, deported twice, for allegedly impersonating an officer with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

“FAKE ICE AGENT: ICE arrested Rony Hernandez-Morales, 36, in Sandy, UT. This twice removed Honduran was caught impersonating an ICE officer; charged/convicted of impersonating peace officer, identity fraud & more,” an agency social media post says.

“ICE officers always carry official Homeland Security credentials!”

“Impersonation is not only dangerous, but illegal,” the post says. “Imposters can be charged with various criminal offenses, both at the state/local level as well as federally.”

A court document filed on Nov. 16, 2024, says Hernandez-Morales was being investigated for alleged identity fraud, theft, multiple counts of possession of forged writing or device for writing, threat of violence, and impersonating a peace officer/public servant.

A female victim said her life was threatened by Hernandez-Morales, who “had two firearms and told her that he worked for the Department of Homeland Security,” says a Nov. 16 arrest document, filed by the office of Salt Lake City District Attorney Sim Gill, and referencing information collected by Sandy City police.

“Witnesses and photos evidence Hernandez-Morales dressed and acting as a law enforcement officer, including showing a badge, despite not having legitimate law enforcement employment.”

“The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Hernandez-Morales is not a legal resident of the U.S. and has been deported at least two times.”