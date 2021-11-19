Ice skating to return to the Gallivan Center Friday evening

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ice skating will be returning to the Gallivan Center Friday evening after the rink was closed last year due to the pandemic.

Visitors can skate at the rink at 239 S. Main St. from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight.

“This winter, we look forward to Gallivan once again providing locals and visitors with an authentic downtown ice-skating experience, which will be made that much more magical by the plaza’s holiday lights and seasonal public art pieces,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

The rink will be open Monday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. through the end of February.

On Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, the center will hold its “Lights On” celebration from 4-7 p.m. with visits from Santa Claus and Disney favorites.

Admission to the ice rink is $10 for adults and $9 for children 13 and younger, and includes skate rental.

