‘Iconic fixture’ destroyed as nest atop power pole burns in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A power pole fire Wednesday night destroyed a longtime Osprey nest that had become an “iconic fixture” in northwest Morgan County.

Morgan County fire crews responded at 10:17 p.m. to the Osprey nest burning atop a power pole along eastbound Interstate 84 near Peterson.

“Efforts to extinguish the fire was hampered by the charged voltage line,” Morgan County Fire and EMS stated on social media Thursday. “Unfortunately, it was occupied by an Osprey and there were casualties with the baby chicks. Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end.”

Officials say the fire was sparked by power line malfunction that caused heat to build under the dry nest.

“Anyone traveling this area is well aware of the magnificent birds that nested there every year. Our drive on I-84 is not going to be the same without seeing the bird’s nest anymore,” the post states.

“[It] certainly stood out and we will miss seeing it. Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home.”