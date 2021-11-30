Icy road accident leaves driver upside down in water off Alpine Loop in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One driver ended up upside down in water insider her vehicle Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle accident on the Alpine Loop.

The woman was able to climb out of her vehicle, and escaped serious injury, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

At about the same time, about 2:30 p.m., two other vehicles drove over the same icy patch the woman had hit, on State Route 92 near mile marker 27, and slid off the road and into the mountainside, Roden said.

None of the three drivers were injured. Tow trucks were called in for the vehicles, Roden said.

“We’re glad no one was hurt,” he said. “With the cold temperatures, people need to be aware of ice on the road, and get read to avoid those winter crashes.”