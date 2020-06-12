Idaho Amber Alert cancelled after brothers found safe

RATHDRUM, Idaho, June 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials in Idaho have cancelled an Amber Alert after two brothers, ages 6 and 17, were found safe.

Idaho State Police officials issued an Amber Alert June 4 for the two and their mother.

Mimi Charmayne Hiibel, 35, is the non-custodial mother of Leo Hiibel-Cloutier, 6; the two were last seen May 31 in Rathdrum, Idaho. Also missing was Gene William “G.W.” Heckman, 17, also Hiibel’s son.

Both youths were believed to be in danger, police said.

A news release from Rathdrum Police Department Thursday afternoon said: “The Rathdrum PD is happy to report that this afternoon Leo Hiibel-Cloutier and Gene William “GW” Heckman were located and are safe.

“Mimi and the children were located in Lawrence, Kansas, by the FBI.”

Mimi Hiibel has been taken into custody.

“Local law enforcement and the FBI are working to reunite the children with their father,” said the news release. “We are continuing the investigation. The Rathdrum Department would like to thank the public for their help. We would also like to thank the media, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Idaho State Police, and the FBI for their help in locating Leo and Gene.”