Idaho Amber Alert issued for toddler, 2

NAMPA, Idaho, May 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Nampa (Idaho) Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy believed to have been abducted from that western Idaho city.

“The Nampa Police Department is looking for a child that was taken from the location at 81. N. Yale, Nampa, Idaho, and was last seen at the Stinker (gas) Station (at 803 12th Avenue South in Nampa,” the alert says.

The child is Rudy Ozaih Reyes. The suspected abductor is Rudolfo Reyes, 36. Police did not share the relationship, if any, between Rudy and Rodolfo.

The two are believed to be traveling in a 2008 gray Lexus IS200T with Idaho plate number 2CTJ790. Police later updated that information with a second car that may be involved. That vehicle is a 2018 gray Honda Civic with Idaho capital plate number O19YOR. The police update also says the car may be headed to Oregon.

Rudolfo Reyes has brown hair and eyes, stands 5 feet 9 inches, and weighs 190 pounds. He has a tattoo on the front center of his neck that says ‘Woman Hat.” Tattoos on the sides of his neck say “Lil Rudy” and “Southside Cliq.” Cheek and head-top tattoos say “Joelle” and “Horn.”

Rudolfo Reyes was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Rudy Reyes is about 2 feet tall and 50 pounds.

Anyone with information on the car, suspect or victim is asked to call the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2203, or to dial 911.