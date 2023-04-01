Idaho chase near state line yields Logan suspects

FRANKLIN, Idaho, Mar. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspicious-looking motorist lead to a chase near the Utah-Idaho state line and three methamphetamine arrests.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling U.S. 91 near milepost 2 at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night spotted a driver he suspected as being impaired, according to a Sheriff’s Office post on social media Friday afternoon on last night’s adventure.

“When our deputy got close enough he activated his emergency lights and the suspect vehicle took off at an accelerated speed.” On Parkinson Road in Franklin, still at a high rate of speed he was going too fast to hold a curve and the vehicle left the roadway, rolled and hit a tree.

“The driver then left his vehicle and ran on foot. Our deputy gave chase on foot and with the help of backup officers the suspect was stopped and detained.”

The suspect, David Charles Smith, 37, of Franklin, was arrested and charged today with four new felonies, according to the sheriff’s press release. He also had an outstanding warrant on a prior case.

His new charges are evading a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and grand theft by possession of a stolen firearm, plus pending misdemeanors.

“As a result of this case we received other information that resulted in the arrest of two other adults. Adriana Nichole Oliver, 34, and Bryan Emery Oliver, 35, both of Logan, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.”

All three suspects ended up booked into the Cache County Jail in Utah, as apparently the chase of Smith began on the Utah side of the border. Bail was set at $40,000, $5,000 and $7,500, respectively, for Smith, Adriana Oliver and Bryan Oliver.