Idaho fugitive with AR-15, 70 rounds of ammunition arrested at remote campsite in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, July 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An armed parole fugitive wanted in Idaho was captured on Friday in Provo Canyon after Boise police asked Utah counterparts to keep an eye out for the wanted man.

Utah County Sheriff’s officials were contacted by the Provo Police Department, which had been alerted by Boise officials that 33-year-old Steven John Everett was believed to be in the area.

“Working with Boise Police and Provo Police, who provided pictures from social media, UCSO detectives and deputies began searching in Provo Canyon above Sundance and Aspen Grove,” a UCSO statement says.

“While driving on SR-92 near the intersection of Cascade Springs Road, detectives saw a man matching Everett’s description sitting on a rock at the side of the road. Detectives recognized the man as Everett and turned around to talk to him.”

As detectives approached and got out of their truck, “Everett stood up and began to walk quickly away into the trees,” the statement says. “Detectives called to him, ordering him to stop, and Everett complied.”

Officials found a knife hidden in Everett’s waistband, and located his camp about 200 yards away from the spot where they took him into custody, the Sheriff’s Department statement says.

“At the camp spot, they found Everett’s tent. The door to the tent was open and inside they could see an AR-15 rifle with a red dot scope.”

After a warrant was approved, detectives recovered the rifle, near a magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition. They also found an additional 40 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition elsewhere in the tent, the statement says.

“Everett also had an Idaho State Police patch and two police style items used on duty belts by law enforcement officers,” the UCSO statement says. “Detectives also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Everett’s tent.”

Boise police provided information that there were two NCIC (National Crime Information Center) warrants for Everett. One was for a parole violation for dangerous drugs; the other was for aggravated strong arm assault. Information on the warrants said Everett has violent tendencies and is known to abuse drugs.

Boise police also told officers that Everett has made statements that he would not go back to prison and would “shoot it out” with police.

“Given Everett’s history as an unlawful user of drugs and as a convicted felon, he is a restricted and cannot possess any dangerous weapon such as the rifle found in his tent,” the statement says. “Boise police also shared that Everett has been involved trafficking over 100 firearms.”

Boise police said Everett was in Utah with his girlfriend for her to give birth at a hospital in Provo.

“Police said it is likely Everett and his girlfriend came here for her to give birth to avoid what they thought was a higher likelihood of him getting caught in Idaho were she to give birth there,” the UCSO statement says.

Detectives booked Everett into the Utah County Jail on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There is no bail on either of the NCIC warrants or on the new charges here in Utah County. Everett will be held pending disposition of the new charges and extradition to Idaho on the warrants.