Idaho girl, 10, fatally injured by loose rock which crashed through father’s windshield

MALAD, Idaho, July 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old Malad, Idaho girl died Monday after a semi kicked up a large, loose rock from the roadway, which then crashed through the windshield of the car the girl was riding in.

The victim was identified as Kambrie Horsley. She was in a car being driven by her father, Brad Horsley, who is the Oneida (Idaho) County coroner.

The father rushed his daughter to a local hospital, and she was airlifted to Salt Lake City for treatment, Oneida County Sheriff officials confirmed. Kambrie died later the same day.

Sheriff’s officials are describing the incident as a “tragic accident” with no one accused of wrongdoing.

Kambrie’s obituary says her loved ones are stunned at her loss.

“Our sweet, loving Kam Kam passed away Monday, July 26, following a terrible traffic accident,” it says in part. “Words cannot describe the shock and sadness that we all feel. We will miss her terribly, but we find peace knowing she is with her Father in Heaven and those family members beyond the veil.”

Kambrie was a middle child of five, and was kind to her siblings, it says.

“Kambrie was so full of life and love and always up for an adventure. She was always playing with someone’s child or talking to an adult she had just met. She loved all animals and was always happy to care for a new one. Her happy countenance shown about her always and she gave everyone the best hugs! Kambrie sped through her short life with such drive and intensity modeling love and inclusion in all she did.”

She was a helper to her mother, and a daddy’s girl, the tribute says.

“Our hearts are broken but, we know she would want us to celebrate the wonderful life we had with her. Every day was a gift, and we can’t wait until we are reunited with our sweet, spunky, happy, driven little angel.”