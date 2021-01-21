Idaho issues Amber Alert for toddler boy, his mother

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 21, 2021 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily)  — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a 1-year-old boy missing from Ada County, Idaho. He may be in imminent danger, according to Ada County Sheriff officials.

Legend Nico Garza-Cota has brown hair, brown eyes, is about 40 inches long and weighs about 50 pounds. When last seen, he was wearing red shoes and a black coat.

Officials say his mother, 39-year-old Marisol Garza, abducted Legend on Tuesday, Jan. 19. She is driving a 2006 Nissan Altima with license plate number 2C-VC722. She has connections to Boise, Twin Falls and Jerome.

Garza has black hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has tattoos on her face, wrists and arms.

Anyone with information on the child or his mother is asked to call 911.

