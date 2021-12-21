Idaho man charged with murder, cannibalism after body parts found in microwave

CLARK FORK, Idaho, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily/East Idaho News) — A northern Idaho man is facing multiple felony charges after police say human body parts were found in a microwave oven inside his home, EastIdahoNews.com is reporting.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says it first began investigating suspect James David Russell, 39, on Sept. 10, after the body of a family property caretaker was found in a truck in a rural area near Clark Fork.

According to charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the semi-nude body of David Flaget, 70, was found in the passenger seat and it appeared body parts had been removed after death.

The following day, investigators served a search warrant at Russell’s home. Inside, they said they allegedly found blood and tissue in a bowl inside the microwave and believe Russell had eaten missing body parts.

Court documents indicate Russell has suffered from psychiatric issues in the past. He has been in custody since September and was committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at one point after not being able to assist in his own defense.

Additional details of Russell’s commitment remain sealed, EastIdahoNews.com reported.