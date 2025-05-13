Idaho man indicted after alleged assault of U.S. Park Rangers in Southern Utah

SAINT GEORGE, Utah, May 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging an Idaho man after he allegedly assaulted federal officers with his vehicle at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Southern Utah.

Gregory Aaron Farley, 51, of Hazelton, Idaho, is the man charged.

On May 3 of this year, two U.S. Park Rangers working at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area responded to a dispatch call that reported an erratic driver in a white pickup truck near Lake Powell, says a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“At 7:47 p.m., the rangers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 89 on a pickup truck matching the vehicle description,” the release says.

“Farley was the driver and while one of the rangers was speaking to him, Farley fled the scene at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting one of the rangers. The rangers returned to their patrol vehicle and pursued Farley.

“During the pursuit, Farley turned around and collided into the driver’s side of the rangers’ vehicle. As a result, the rangers were pushed into the shoulder of the road, the airbags deployed, and the driver’s side door was rendered inoperable.

“After Farley hit the rangers’ truck, he reversed his truck and was still facing the rangers’ truck. In response, both rangers fired their weapons at Farley. Additional officers arrived on the scene, Farley exited his truck, and received medical aid. He was then taken into custody.”

Farley is charged with assault on an employee of the United States with a dangerous weapon. His initial appearance on the indictment is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 19 before a U.S. Magistrate judge at the St. George Courthouse, 206 W. Tabernacle St.

Acting United States Attorney Felice John Viti for the District of Utah made the announcement. The case is being investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Stephen P. Dent and Joseph M. Hood of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case.