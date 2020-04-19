Idaho State Police investigate fatal crash on US-20 near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, April 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police responded to a three-vehicle fatality crash Saturday night on U.S. Highway 20.

A news release from ISP says the crash occurred at about 7:23 p.m. at milepost 296, just west of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County.

Adam Touchette, 28, of Idaho Falls, was eastbound on US-20 in a 2019 Chevrolet C15, the news release says.

Jaydon Hale, 20, of Idaho Falls, was behind Touchette in a 2011 Toyota Camry.

Rochelle Taylor, 54, of Arco, was westbound on US-20 in a 2014 Kia Rio.

“Hale attempted to pass Touchette and collided head on with Taylor in the westbound lane. After the head on collision occurred, Taylor struck Touchette,” the news release says.

Taylor succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Hale was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Touchette was not injured.

Hale was not wearing his seatbelt. Touchette and Taylor were wearing their seatbelts.

The lanes were blocked for approximately 3 hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Falls Ambulance and Fire, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, and Idaho Department of Transportation.