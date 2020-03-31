Idaho State Police search for suspect in attempted murder of 2 sheriff’s deputies

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Idaho State Police and the Adams (Idaho) County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating William Pearle James, who is wanted on suspicion of the attempted murder of two law enforcement officials.

“The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information leading to the arrest and capture of William ‘Bill’ Pearle James for the attempted murder of two sheriff’s deputies on March 29, 2020,” says a statement issued by the sheriff’s department.

“James was last seen in the area of New Meadows, Idaho. Members of the public are cautioned not to confront this individual but to contact law

enforcement immediately as he should be considered armed and dangerous.”

New Meadows is about 119 miles north of Boise.