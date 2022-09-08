Idaho State Police sergeant struck, critically injured while directing traffic

JEROME, Idaho, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Idaho State Police sergeant directing traffic near a vehicle fire Thursday morning was struck and critically injured by a passing vehicle.

A statement issued by the Idaho State Police says the accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 84 in Jerome.

“The Sergeant, who was critically injured, was provided immediate aid and flown by Air St Luke’s to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. There are no current updates on his medical status.”

The driver of the passing vehicle that struck the sergeant remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the statement says. The collision happened within Jerome city limits, so the Jerome Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation.

Eastbound I-84 was closed to traffic until about noon due to the investigation.