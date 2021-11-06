Idaho State troopers seek witnesses to collision on I-84 in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho, Nov. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday night on Interstate 84 in Canyon County.

A news release from ISP said the crash occurred at about 7:05 p.m. on I-84 at Franklin Boulevard in Nampa.

“A semi-truck and trailer hauling sugar beets were traveling westbound on the interstate,” the news release said.

“A white pickup was also traveling westbound and rear-ended the semi. The pickup was dragged behind the semi until the driver of the semi-truck could pull to the shoulder and stop.”

The driver of the pickup, a 24-year-old man, was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Westbound lanes were restricted for more than two hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene, the news release said.

The incident is under investigation by ISP troopers, and any witnesses are urged to call the ISP Regional Communications Center at 208-846-7550.