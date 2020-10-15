Idaho woman jailed in Weber County after allegedly biting deputy twice during traffic, drug arrest

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Twin Falls, Idaho, woman was booked into the Weber County jail Tuesday after allegedly biting a deputy twice while resisting arrest on a traffic stop that turned up illegal substances.

Amanda Leellen Yarbrough, 40, has been charged on suspicion of:

Assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony

Assault against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substances, schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substances, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

DUI, alcohol/drugs or combo, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to obey traffic control devices, an infraction

Yarbrough is being held without bail.

A probable cause statement filed in the case says Yarbrough failed to stop at a red light, then took longer than expected to pull over for the officer of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“Then the driver was observed making furtive movements within the vehicle,” the statement says. “The driver, later identified as Amanda Yarbrough, was given commands to stop reaching around the vehicle and to show her hands. Amanda failed to comply with the instructions.

Due to the safety concerns of her reaching around the vehicle and not complying to instructions she instructed to exit the vehicle. Amanda began to yell at the deputy and began to make furtive movements towards the vehicle and her waistband. For safety reason the deputy attempted to place Amanda in handcuffs.

“As the deputy attempted to gain control of Amanda’s arms, to place the restraints, Amanda bit the deputy on his forearm with enough force to cause injury. Force was used to restrain Amanda, who was told repeatedly to stop resisting.”

Yarbrough continued to struggle against efforts to restrain her, including after one wrist was cuffed, the statement says.

“Once Amanda was placed in handcuffs she continued to resist, requiring the deputy to maintain control of her person. Amanda again bit the deputy, this time on the hand, causing numbness to the middle digit.”

A second officer arrived after hearing the deputy’s distress call.

“I responded to the scene after hearing the deputy’s call for assistance. Upon arrival I saw Amanda seated on the roadway. Amanda appeared to have urinated on herself. I stood by with Amanda while other units assisted the injured deputy. Amanda was speaking rapidly, behaving erratically, and sweating heavily. I noticed the hair in

front of Amanda’s face was singed and her pupils were constricted. These clues made me suspect Amanda was under the influence of a controlled substance.”

A search of Yarbrough’s vehicle turned up “a white, crystal-like substance which appeared to be Methamphetamine and a green leafy substance which had the odor of, and appeared to be, marijuana. The crystal substance would later field test positive as methamphetamine. Amanda would later admit, post Miranda, to knowing that she had the drugs in the car, and to their presence being why she was hesitant to follow instructions.”

Yarbrough admitted to using marijuana earlier in the day, the statement said, and to using meth the night before.