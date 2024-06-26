Illegal fireworks suspected cause of hillside blaze near mouth of Parleys Canyon



PARLEYS CANYON, Utah, June 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews made short work of a hillside blaze Tuesday night at the mouth of Parleys Canyon.

The flames just above the I-80 on ramp off I-215 brought the closure of the on ramp while four fire crews from the Unified Fire Authority responded at approximately 10 p.m.

The fire was doused within about 30 minutes, Unified Fire Capt. Tony Barker said. “Yup. No messing around.”

The fire covered about an acre and a half, he said. Two of the four engines responding were wildfire units, and would be staying on scene likely for several hours mopping up, especially with a dry cold front accompanied by winds expected overnight, Barker said. “They’ll stay as long as it takes to make sure there are no embers left.”

No injuries or damage to structures or vehicles were reported, with the UHP on scene to close the roadway.

The cause is suspected illegal fireworks, Barker said. Legal to buy any time, setting them off is only legal in the days around the 4th of July and the 24th of July holidays, he said.

