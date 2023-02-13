‘I’m good with what I’m doing’: Chiefs coach Andy Reid ready to celebrate, not retire after 2nd Super Bowl victory

GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The questions about Andy Reid‘s coaching future if his Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 started even before Sunday’s game kicked off.

Some NFL insiders have speculated that the Brigham Young University graduate and longtime coach may ride off into the sunset and retire following the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reid, 64, mostly silenced those questions when chatting with reporters following his second Super Bowl victory: “I’m good with what I’m doing right now,” he said.

“Listen, I look in the mirror and I’m old,” said Reid, who just completed his 10th season in Kansas City and his 24th as an NFL head coach. “My heart, though, is young. I mean, I still enjoy doing what I’m doing.”

During FOX’s pregame coverage, NFL insider Jay Glazer said he asked Reid whether retirement was a possibility if the Chiefs prevailed.

“It wasn’t a ‘no,’ but he said, ‘Look, I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision to make after this game,'” Glazer said.

Following the report, Reid said he got asked questions about retirement about “50 times here.”

“Jay Glazer is a good friend,” he said, “so, I mean, he’s probably telling me to get my tail out, I’m too old. But I’m good with what I’m doing right now.”

A potential last ride for Andy Reid? A big-name helping the Eagles prep for the Chiefs? @JayGlazer has the latest 🗣️ Watch the #SuperBowlLVII pregame show on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv pic.twitter.com/cgkvTNiV4X — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

"I'm good with what I'm doing right now." 🙌 Head Coach Andy Reid on his plans for the future ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rWDgKm22xy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

Reid, an offensive lineman at BYU in 1978-80, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Cougars in 1982.

Following Sunday’s victory, he ranks fifth all-time in NFL coaching victories (247) and second in playoff wins (22). He has taken teams to four Super Bowls and 10 conference title games.

247 wins (5th most all-time)

22 playoff wins (2nd most all-time)

10 conference title games

4 Super Bowl appearances

2 Super Bowl wins Where does Andy Reid rank among the best Head Coaches of all? pic.twitter.com/JcZ2y8R3Kk — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

Another former Cougar and Super Bowl champion, Steve Young, congratulated his “old college JV coach” on social media.

Couldn’t be happier for my old college JV coach!!! Love you Tammy and Coach!#SuperBowlLVII #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/I1kYawBGlY — Steve Young (@SteveYoungQB) February 13, 2023

BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe also tweeted congratulations, along with a link to Reid’s winning performance in the NFL’s Punt, Pass and Kick competition as a 13-year-old in 1971.

“Andy Reid does it again! From his NFL Punt, Pass and Kick national title as a youngster til his Chiefs 2nd Super Bowl win, Andy has ALWAYS been a champion to all who know him,” Holmoe wrote. “Way to go Coach!”

Andy Reid does it again! From his NFL Punt, Pass and Kick national title as a youngster til his Chiefs 2nd Super Bowl win, Andy has ALWAYS been a champion to all who know him. Way to go Coach! https://t.co/r9ptR1FSEK — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) February 13, 2023

Two assistant coaches on Reid’s Super Bowl-winning staff also have ties to Utah. Former Brighton High School defensive star Alex Whittingham, a University of Utah linebacker in 2013-17 who walked on and played for his father, Utes coach Kyle Whittingham, is a defensive quality control coach; and BYU graduate Porter Ellett is an offensive quality control coach.

Former Layton High School receiver Marcus Kemp was elevated from the practice squad to play on special teams for the Chiefs in the big game.

Kansas City also has two players with Utah ties on its practice squad: cornerback Zayne Anderson played at Stansbury High and BYU; and tight end Matt Bushman played at BYU.

On the field for Philadelphia, former Timpview High and Utes receiver Britain Covey returned two punts a total of 35 yards, including a 27-yard return to help set up a 40-yard field goal that gave the Eagles a 24-14 halftime lead.

Linebacker Christian Elliss, who played at Judge Memorial, also was on the Eagles’ active roster for the Super Bowl.

Former Weber State offensive lineman Sua Opeta and Hunter High tight end Noah Togiai are on Philadelphia’s practice squad.

The Eagles also have an assistant coach with Utah ties in quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, who played QB for the Utes in 2005-08 and served as an assistant coach at Utah in 2010-13.