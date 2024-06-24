Imagine Dragons books 3rd October concert in West Valley City after 2 nights sell out

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Imagine Dragons, which first sparked to life in Provo, has added a third concert in October at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater.

The first two concerts, on Oct. 11 and 12, quickly sold out. The band has added a new concert on Oct. 15, a Tuesday. General tickets for the third date go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, through https://imaginedragons.lnk.to/loomtour.

For those seeking a brief preview, Imagine Dragons appears tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which airs at 10:35 p.m. on ABC 4.

The alternative pop rock band, now based in Las Vegas, currently consists of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman. It released single “It’s Time” in 2008, then debut album “Night Visions” in 2012.

That album resulted in chart-topping singles “Radioactive” and “Demons.”

Rolling Stone hailed “Radioactive” as “the biggest rock hit of the year,” and MTV called Imagine Dragons “the year’s biggest breakout band,” according to the group’s bio on Wikipedia.

Billboard called Imagine Dragons its “breakout band of 2013,” then “biggest band of 2017.”

The upcoming tour, to begin in late July in New Jersey, supports the band’s sixth album, “Loom,” to be released June 28, and features single “Eyes Closed.”

To sample more Imagine Dragons music, visit the band’s YouTube Channel.