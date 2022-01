GARLAND, Utah, Jan. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An individual was extricated from a semi after a rollover on northbound Interstate near Garland Monday night.

The incident occurred a mile marker 391, said a tweet from Garland Fire Department.

“One individual extricated from the semi and taken to the local hospital in stable condition,” the tweet said.

Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.