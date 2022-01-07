Injured drivers transported after South Salt Lake collision

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan.6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Police officials are investigating a two-car accident at 700 East and 3300 South.

“Both drivers have sustained injuries and being transported to an area hospital,” says a statement issued at 3:39 p.m. Thursday by the South Salt Lake Police Department.

“No citations have been issued. Accident still under investigation.”

The SSLPD statement asked drivers to choose an alternate route because the northbound roadway was closed during the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will share more information as details are confirmed.