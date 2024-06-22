Injured hiker rescued after fall at Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, June 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue teams assisted a hiker who slipped and fell about 15 feet near Lisa Falls on Friday afternoon.

Rescuers responded about 4:40 p.m. to the first waterfall area at Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon, where a hiker had suffered “an upper extremity injury,” Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue stated on social media.

After receiving medical treatment, the hiker was placed into a rescue litter and lowered down the face of the waterfall using several rope systems, the post says.

“He was then carried out a short distance on the trail to a waiting ambulance and transported to a local hospital,” the post says.

The extent of the hiker’s injuries was not disclosed.

Unified Fire Authority crews also responded.

Photo Salt Lake County Sheriffs Search and Rescue
Photo Salt Lake County Sheriffs Search and Rescue
Photo Salt Lake County Sheriffs Search and Rescue
Photo Salt Lake County Sheriffs Search and Rescue
Photo Salt Lake County Sheriffs Search and Rescue

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here