Injured hiker rescued after fall at Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, June 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue teams assisted a hiker who slipped and fell about 15 feet near Lisa Falls on Friday afternoon.

Rescuers responded about 4:40 p.m. to the first waterfall area at Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon, where a hiker had suffered “an upper extremity injury,” Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue stated on social media.

After receiving medical treatment, the hiker was placed into a rescue litter and lowered down the face of the waterfall using several rope systems, the post says.

“He was then carried out a short distance on the trail to a waiting ambulance and transported to a local hospital,” the post says.

The extent of the hiker’s injuries was not disclosed.

Unified Fire Authority crews also responded.