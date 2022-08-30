Injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson shares thanks, asks for continued prayers as he prepares to fly home

DANVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson was upbeat and articulate in a message to his supporters, shared Tuesday by his family.

“Hi, everyone. This is Easton. Thank you for all of your prayers,” says the 12-year-old, who recently underwent skull surgery to repair damage done by an Aug. 15 fall from an upper bunk at a Little League dormitory facility in Pennsylvania.

Easton was rushed into surgery with critical injuries. His Snow Canyon team, out of Santa Clara, went on to compete in the Little League World Series, with 10-year-old Brogan Oliverson taking his injured brother’s place.

“Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better,” Easton says in the recorded message. “I know the prayers and blessings have worked, and that Heavenly Father is blessing me.”

1 of 7

Initially, Easton was given “zero” chance to live, according to an Associated Press interview with his father, who added, “We feel very fortunate.”

Easton has undergone several surgeries to relieve pressure in his brain and repair damage to his skull.

Along the way, Easton has been sent messages of encouragement from sports teams, including the Utah Jazz, BYU Football, Boston Red Socks and New York Yankees.

Easton is expected to return to Utah this week to continue his treatment at a northern Utah hospital, his family said recently.