Injured snowmobiler choppered out of Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescuers were able to retrieve an injured snowmobiler Wednesday, assisted by a medical helicopter.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue was alerted to the incident via a personal locator device emitting coordinates in the afternoon for a site just south of Current Creek Peak, indicating a severely injured snowmobiler, according to a 6 p.m. post Wednesday from Wasatch S&R on social media.

The S&R squad, Wasatch Fire and Intermountain Life Flight responded.

“This area is located in a very remote region of Wasatch County.” the press release reads. “A 21 year old male was injured in a snowmobile crash.

“The injuries required extraction by medical helicopter. First responders were able to extract the patient via Lifeflight helicopter and then transported to the hospital.”

The incident was the fourth in five days for the search and rescue crew.

Dec. 31 they retrieved snow-stranded ice fisherman from the Mudd Creek area, Jan. 1 it was four snowmobilers in similar straights by the Strawberry River, and Jan. 2 it was the demise of noted rally driver Ken Block in Mill Hollow to a snowmobiling accident.