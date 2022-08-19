Injured Utah Little League player continues to recover; younger brother to play in World Series game

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn., Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — After a week of roller coaster emotions, the family of 12-year-old Easton Oliverson has reasons to feel “up” again.

The Santa Clara family learned late last week that Easton’s team, for which his father also serves as a coach, had qualified for the 2022 Little League World Series. The team becomes the first from Utah ever to participate in the global tournament.

But after arriving at the provided dormitory in Williamsport, Penn., Easton fell from his top bunk, fracturing his skull and requiring emergency surgery.

The good news confirmed Thursday is that Easton is showing strong signs of improvement and that his younger brother, Brogan, has been invited to play in Friday’s Little League World Series game.

Signs of recovery

“The Oliverson family firmly believes in the power of miracles through faith,” says an Instagram post shared Thursday by the family. “We have seen this to be true so far in Easton’s recovery. We are so grateful for the faith and prayers of everyone who is rooting for Easton. We know that miracles are happening in his recovery because of them!”

The family’s post shared the following signs of recovery:

• Easton has been moved out of the ICU and into a regular hospital room.

• He has been sitting up in a chair, and was able to stand up and take two steps with support.

• He’s drinking and feeding himself.

• He has been communicating more frequently with his parents and uncles who have been at the hospital with him.

• He was told that Brogan was flying out to play with his team and taking on the nickname “Little T.” His reaction was very emotional.

“He is making great strides, and we as a family couldn’t be more grateful. At this time, we would like to ask specifically for prayers of understanding and peace for Easton as he comes to learn of and accept the situation that he is now in.”

Sibling substitute

Brogan Oliverson, 10, has been invited to take his brother’s place on the team and save the memories with Easton. Brogan is a utility player rather than a starter.

“We are thrilled to announce that Brogan has been invited to take Easton’s spot on Team Utah for the World Series tournament,” another post says. “He is so excited to not only take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity, but to be able to play for his big brother who won’t be able to.”

The team plays its first game at 1 p.m. MST Friday on ESPN.

“Go Team Utah!!” the post concludes.